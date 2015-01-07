Around the NFL

Perry Fewell out as Giants defensive coordinator

Published: Jan 07, 2015 at 02:57 AM

The Giants have parted ways with defensive coordinator Perry Fewell, the team announced on Wednesday.

Despite what appeared to be a unified coaching staff heading into the 2015 season, Tom Coughlin has lost his second coordinator in as many seasons. Top lieutenant and offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride retired at the end of the 2013 season. The Giants also announced Wednesday the departure of secondary coach Peter Giunta.

"The simple fact of the matter is in the circumstance that we find ourselves, change is necessary," coach Tom Coughlin said in a statement. "That may not be the most eloquent way of saying it, but that is what I am confronted with. The hope always is invigoration. You are going to stimulate. It is with great deliberation over a lengthy period of time throughout a thorough investigation and evaluation of what went on that I came to the conclusion that change was necessary."

Fewell had a top 10 defense in New York back in 2013 but saw an injury-plagued unit falter in 2014. After being considered for head coaching openings yet again following the 2013 season, Fewell's defense finished 29th in yards per game, making him difficult to retain for another season.

Though Fewell's scheme was ultimately the victim of untimely injuries to stars like Walter Thurmond, Prince Amukamara, Robert Ayers, Jon Beason, Mathias Kiwanuka and others, the organization could not justify another year with a similar coaching staff and no major changes. Perhaps the prevailing thought was that Coughlin could use a different voice at the position, a short list that could include Steve Spagnuolo, a former Giants defensive coordinator currently under contract with the Ravens.

The Giants spent lavishly this offseason in an effort to upgrade their defense, bringing in high-priced cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and re-signing Beason to a three-year contract.

The hope was that Fewell could use a strengthened secondary to bolster the team's once-proud pass rush, which included a finally-healthy Jason Pierre-Paul. And though the team finished with 47 sacks, it was not enough to negate some of the costly chunk plays that plagued the team throughout a 6-10 season.

Still, Fewell should be quick to latch on with another team during a busy offseason. The long-time assistant had head coaching experience in Buffalo on an interim basis and also spent time with the Jaguars, Bears and Rams.

As for the Giants, during a recent news conference, team co-owner John Mara suggested New York might buck recent trends and allow Coughlin to go into the final season of his contract without an extension. This could have an interesting ripple effect on the coordinator search given that assistants typically sign two-year deals.

Given Coughlin's age and the uncertainty beyond next year, attracting a top candidate could be difficult. Typically, a job in the Giants organization, one of the most stable in the NFL, is highly sought after.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the Divisional Round and ranks the eight remaining quarterbacks in the playoffs. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Davante Adams: 'It would be a dream' to play with Derek Carr, 'but I'm a Packer now'

﻿Raiders QB Derek Carr would very much like to again play football with his good friend ﻿Davante Adams﻿, but as we all know, this world isn't perfect.
news

Saints, Ryan Ramczyk agree to terms on five-year, $96 million extension

The Saints have locked in their All-Pro right tackle for years to come, agreeing to terms on a five-year, $96 million contract extension with Ryan Ramczyk, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Cardinals WR Christian Kirk: 'It's now or never for us' entering 2021 season

The Arizona Cardinals went all in this offseason with several big free-agent signings and trades. On Wednesday, WR Christian Kirk gave the Good Morning Football crew a peek into the team's attitude as the 2021 season approaches.
news

Titans' Bud Dupree on ACL recovery: 'I'm working hard to be back as soon as I can'

The Tennessee Titans addressed their pass-rushing woes this offseason with the signing of Bud Dupree, and the pass-rusher gave an update on his recovery on Good Morning Football as training camp approaches.
news

Panthers' Jeremy Chinn open to any position: 'You can use me wherever, as long as you're using me'

If your immediate thought upon hearing the "news" earlier this month that the Carolina Panthers planned to move Jeremy Chinn to a full-time safety role, was "I thought he was a safety?" you weren't alone.
news

Jalen Hurts: Mac Jones' 'very unique college career' set up rookie QB for NFL success

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts believes Mac Jones' experience sitting behind two players who would go on also to become NFL signal-callers has set up the Patriots QB well to succeed as a pro.
news

Dak Prescott: 2021 season will 'be very, very special for us and for Cowboys fans'

With quarterback Dak Prescott and his teammates healthy, a full offseason program in Mike McCarthy's system and new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, optimism is rising in Dallas. 
news

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth: 'It feels like' 2021 season will be my last in NFL

During a recent chat on Chris Long's podcast, veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth hinted at retiring following the upcoming season as he said, "this year, to me, it feels like this is it." 
news

NFL will not hold supplemental draft for second straight year

For the second consecutive season, the league will not hold a supplemental draft in 2021, Tom Pelissero reports. Under the league's CBA, the NFL has the right to decide whether to conduct a supplemental draft each year. 
news

Falcons sign No. 4 pick Kyle Pitts to $32.9M rookie contract

Atlanta's first-round selection is under contract. The Falcons signed tight end Kyle Pitts to his four-year rookie deal Tuesday. Pitts is the highest-selected player from the 2021 draft to sign so far.
news

Washington LB Jon Bostic 'very pleased' with offense under QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Will Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ be a difference-maker that puts Washington over the top or will he crash and burn on one of the down slopes of his career cycle? According to LB ﻿Jon Bostic﻿, Fitzpatrick has already made a positive difference.
news

Tanya Snyder named co-CEO of Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team has made another historic move. Tanya Snyder, wife of owner Dan Snyder, has been named co-CEO of the franchise, the team announced Tuesday. Mrs. Snyder becomes one of just a few females to ever serve in such capacity around the league.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW