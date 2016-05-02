Perfect Jaguars fan reflects on promising draft class

The perennial AFC South doormat is being lauded for a killer draft haul that included cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Myles Jack, two of the top three players on Daniel Jeremiah's entire draft board. Add in the return of 2015 No. 3 overall pick Dante Fowler from a knee injury, and the Jags may have a superstar core of young defenders to compliment an already potent offense.
And who is the face of this unbridled hope in Jacksonville? Jags owner Shad Khan? General manager David Caldwell? Franchise cornerstone Blake Bortles?
Nope, nope and nope. It's this lady.