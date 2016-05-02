 Skip to main content
Perfect Jaguars fan reflects on promising draft class

Published: May 02, 2016 at 05:49 AM

'Tis a time of beautiful optimism in Jaguars country.

The perennial AFC South doormat is being lauded for a killer draft haul that included cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Myles Jack, two of the top three players on Daniel Jeremiah's entire draft board. Add in the return of 2015 No. 3 overall pick Dante Fowler from a knee injury, and the Jags may have a superstar core of young defenders to compliment an already potent offense.

And who is the face of this unbridled hope in Jacksonville? Jags owner Shad Khan? General manager David Caldwell? Franchise cornerstone Blake Bortles?

Nope, nope and nope. It's this lady.

For two decades, the Jaguars have played coy out of respect for the rest of the NFL. But that period of deference is over. The Jaguars will now play by their own rules. Does this make sense to you? Because it should.

