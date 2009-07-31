Perfect gift: Redskins' Orakpo signs five-year deal on 23rd birthday

Although the contract includes $12.1 million in guaranteed money, Orakpo's fiance picked up the check -- even a suddenly wealthy beau doesn't get to pay for his own birthday meal. The distracted No. 13 overall draft pick from the University of Texas then headed home, packed his bags and caught an early flight to arrive in time to join his teammates on the field for Friday morning's practice, ending a one-day holdout on the day he turned 23.