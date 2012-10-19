Percy Harvin vs. Patrick Peterson among top Week 7 battles

Griffin's transition from college to the NFL has been smoother than anyone could have anticipated. He is the NFL's third-best passer (100.5 passer rating) and he's also rushed for 379 yards and six touchdowns. Manning is currently third in passing yards (1,772) and he's also tossed 11 touchdown passes. Despite some injuries to key offensive weapons, Manning has the Giants atop the NFC East because of his steady play. Manning is still only 31 years old and this figures to be the first of many meetings with the 22-year old Griffin.