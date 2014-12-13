Around the NFL

Percy Harvin 'absolutely' wants to remain with Jets

Published: Dec 13, 2014 at 03:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Percy Harvin (ankle) believes he will play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, but it's beyond 2014 that most in New York are curious about.

For his part, Harvin said he "absolutely" wants to remain with Gang Green beyond his nine-game audition.

"I feel at home here. I'm comfortable with all the players," Harvin said Friday, per the New York Post. "I like the vibe around here."

With a $10.5 million tab in 2015 and no guaranteed money past this year, the Jets must decide whether they want to pay the receiver or cut him loose.

Harvin has been a bigger part of the Jets' offense than he was in the five games he spent in Seattle before the mid-season trade. He's averaging 12.2 yards per reception with Gang Green and is coming off a six-catch, 124-yard performance last week.

With the winds of change swirling in New York this offseason, who will be making the decision on Harvin's future remains unclear at this stage.

Harvin has worn out his welcome with two teams already. The receiver hopes to stick with the third a bit longer.

