Pepsi Rookie of the Year

Jones finished tied for the most interceptions among rookies this season with three and led all rookies with 108 tackles. His 165 interception-return yards were the most in the league. He returned two interceptions for TDs, a 90-yarder in Week 3 and 33-yarder in Week 14. Jones finished the season with 106 total tackles, 11 passes defensed, three INTs and a forced fumble.