The Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, Atlanta Falcons' Deion Jones, San Diego Chargers' Joey Bosa and the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were the standout rookies for 2016. Here's a deeper look at the nominees for Pepsi Rookie of the Year honors.
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE YEAR NOMINEES
Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles
Wentz led all rookies in passing yards (3,782) and had the second-most passing touchdowns (16). He set the Eagles' franchise single-season record for completions with 379 on the season. Wentz recorded four games with 300 or more passing yards, most among rookies.
Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
Elliott led the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards and had 1,994 total scrimmage yards, the second-most in the league. His 15 rushing touchdowns led all rookies and was third-most in the NFL. His 1,631 rushing yards are the third-most by a rookie in NFL history, trailing only George Rogers and Hall-of-Famer Eric Dickerson.
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Prescott led NFL rookies in passing touchdowns (23), passer rating (104.9) and had the second most passing yards (3,667). He finished the season with 13 wins, tied for most by rookie QB in NFL history. Prescott had four games with three touchdowns and two games with 300+ passing yards this season.
Deion Jones, Atlanta Falcons
Jones finished tied for the most interceptions among rookies this season with three and led all rookies with 108 tackles. His 165 interception-return yards were the most in the league. He returned two interceptions for TDs, a 90-yarder in Week 3 and 33-yarder in Week 14. Jones finished the season with 106 total tackles, 11 passes defensed, three INTs and a forced fumble.
Joey Bosa, San Diego Chargers
Bosa had the most sacks among rookies this season with 10.5. He also led all rookies with 71.5 sack yards, and 21 quarterback hits. His .88 sacks per game leads all rookies and is second-most in the NFL. Bosa finished the season with 41 tackles, 10.5 sacks and a forced fumble.