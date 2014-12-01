Pepsi Rookie of the Week: Teddy Bridgewater

Published: Dec 01, 2014 at 03:38 PM

Teddy Bridgewater stood above all rookies in Week 13. Teddy Two Gloves made few mistakes and kept the Vikings in the contest against the Panthers, throwing two touchdowns, winning Pepsi Rookie of the Week. Who were the other candidates?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Tre Mason, St. Louis Rams

Mason tallied 117 rushing yards on 14 carries (8.4 avg.) with two touchdowns and a receiving touchdown (35 yards) in the Rams' 52-0 win against the Oakland Raiders.

Donte Moncrief, Indianapolis Colts

Moncrief tallied 134 yards on 3 catches (44.7 avg.) and two touchdowns in the Colts' 49-27 win against the Washington Redskins.

Aaron Colvin, Jacksonville Jaguars

Colvin had four tackles and a 41-yard fumble-return touchdown in the Jaguars' 25-24 win over the New York Giants.

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

Adams had 6 catches for 121 yards in the Packers' 26-21 win against the New England Patriots.

Teddy Bridgewater, Minnesota Vikings

Bridgewater passed for 138 yards and two touchdowns for a 120.7 passer rating in the Vikings' 31-13 win against the Carolina Panthers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

