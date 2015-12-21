Pepsi Rookie of the Week: Amari Cooper

Published: Dec 21, 2015 at 04:02 PM

The Arizona Cardinals' David Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs' Marcus Peters, Green Bay Packers' Damarious Randall, Oakland Raiders' Amari Cooper and Tennessee Titans' Dorial Green-Beckham were standout rookies during Week 15.

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals

Johnson had 29 carries for 187 yards (6.4 avg.) with three touchdowns and had four catches for 42 yards in the Cardinals' 40-17 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs

Peters recorded three tackles, four passes defensed, two interceptions and a 90-yard interception-return touchdown in the Chiefs' 34-14 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Damarious Randall, Green Bay Packers

Randall had seven tackles, a pass defensed and a 43-yard interception-return touchdown in the Packers' 30-20 win against the Oakland Raiders.

Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders

Cooper had six catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers.

Dorial Green-Beckham, Tennessee Titans

Green-Beckham had six catches for 113 yards (18.8 avg.) against the New England Patriots.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

