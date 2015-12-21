Pepsi Rookie of the Week: Amari Cooper

The Arizona Cardinals' David Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs' Marcus Peters, Green Bay Packers' Damarious Randall, Oakland Raiders' Amari Cooper and Tennessee Titans' Dorial Green-Beckham were standout rookies during Week 15.
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals
Johnson had 29 carries for 187 yards (6.4 avg.) with three touchdowns and had four catches for 42 yards in the Cardinals' 40-17 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs
Peters recorded three tackles, four passes defensed, two interceptions and a 90-yard interception-return touchdown in the Chiefs' 34-14 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Damarious Randall, Green Bay Packers
Randall had seven tackles, a pass defensed and a 43-yard interception-return touchdown in the Packers' 30-20 win against the Oakland Raiders.