Pepsi Next Rookie of the Week: Giovani Bernard

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Giovani Bernard of the Cincinnati Bengals is the Pepsi Next NFL Rookie of the Week for games played during Week 3, the NFL announced Friday.
Bernard rushed for 50 yards and scored a touchdown while adding four catches for 49 yards in the Bengals' win over the Green Bay Packers.
PEPSI NEXT ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals
Bernard rushed for 50 yards and scored a touchdown while adding four catches for 49 yards.
Justin Hunter, Tennessee Titans
Hunter caught one pass for 34 yards, but it was the game-winning touchdown in the final minute of the Titans' 20-17 defeat of the San Diego Chargers.
Geno Smith, New York Jets
Ziggy Ansah, Detroit Lions
Ansah collected two sacks, seven tackles and one forced fumble in the Lions' 27-20 victory against the Washington Redskins.