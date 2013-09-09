Pepsi Next Rookie of the Week: Caleb Sturgis

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice.  Caleb Sturgis of the Miami Dolphins is the Pepsi Next NFL Rookie of the Week for games played on September 5 to 9, the NFL announced Friday.

Sturgis was 3 for 3 on field goals including one for a long of 49 yards. Sturgis also went 2 for 2 on PAT attempts during the Dolphins' 23-10 defeat of the Cleveland Browns.

PEPSI NEXT ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Geno Smith, New York Jets

Smith threw for 256 yards and a touchdown in the Jets' 18-17 win over Tampa Bay. Smith led the team on a 50-yard drive to set up the game-winning field goal with two seconds remaining.

Eric Reid, San Francisco 49ers

Reid recorded six tackles and an interception in the 49ers' 34-28 win over the Green Bay Packers.

EJ Manuel, Buffalo Bills

Manuel passed for 150 yards and added two touchdowns in his season debut against the New England Patriots.

Kenny Stills, New Orleans Saints

Stills caught two passes for 86 yards as the Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons 23-17.

