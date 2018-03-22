Penalty for defensive PI expected to remain same

The push to change the rule likely sputtered when coaches became involved in the discussion. The biggest concern with making DPI a 15-yard penalty is that it could incentivize defensive backs to grab receivers if they're beat deep. Those in favor of changing the rule cited the impact a single, subjective, big pass interference call can have in the outcome of the game. In 2017 there were 129 defensive pass interference penalties of more than 15 yards, per ESPN.