Around the NFL

Pederson: Sam Bradford is No. 1, Chase Daniel is No. 2

Published: Mar 10, 2016 at 08:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Doug Pederson doesn't want an offseason full of questions about the pecking order under center in Philadelphia.

To prevent such queries, the Eagles coach set the narrative straight just one day after signing former Chiefs backup Chase Daniel to pair with Sam Bradford.

"Sam Bradford is the No. 1. Chase Daniel is the No. 2. And we're working on the No. 3," Pederson said.

The coach laughed off the notion that Philly would trade Bradford, saying: "Sam's our No. 1. We're not entertaining any offers."

Still, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Wednesday that the Eagles plan to give Daniel every chance to steal away the starting job.

While Bradford is being paid $36 million over the next two seasons -- making him the favorite on paper to keep the role -- Pederson dished out plenty of praise on Daniel.

"The one thing I see, obviously, and most people don't see -- I had the chance to work with him for three years -- I see the leadership ability that he has on and off the football field," Pederson said of Daniel. "I see how well he interacts with the players, I've seen what he's done, not only at practice, but in limited game situations. ... I just think he's in a position in his career where, given the opportunity and his work ethic, puts him in a position to become a starter."

Pederson went on to say that he and Daniel "clicked right away" in Kansas City. The coach, a former backup passer himself, then told reporters: "I saw a lot of myself in Chase Daniel."

Pederson emphasized the importance of "two quality quarterbacks" in today's NFL, but also appeared to leave the door open for a legitimate competition.

"Iron sharpens iron. At every position," Pederson said. "I feel like the quarterback position is not exempt from that. ... I just think you have to create opportunities for your guys to compete against one another -- OTAs, training camp, regular season -- and you're going to put the best 11 on the field."

Pederson can attempt to quiet speculation at the quarterback position, but his affinity for Daniel was clear on Thursday. No matter what the Eagles are saying, this feels like a quarterback battle in the making.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 15 action.

news

Chiefs clinch seventh straight AFC West title, eighth consecutive playoff berth with OT win over Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans 30-24 on Sunday to clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West division crown.

news

Bears' Justin Fields becomes third QB in NFL history with 1,000-yard rushing season

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields made NFL history by surpassing 1,000 rush yards in a season.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 15 Sunday.

news

Falcons DC Dean Peas transported to hospital after on-field collision during pregame; Frank Bush to call defensive plays vs. Saints

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was involved in an on-field collision during pregame and was transported to a local New Orleans hospital, the team announced.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) active vs. Cowboys

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is active for the team's Week 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Bills' Josh Allen 'pretty positive' he will see Dolphins again after four-TD performance to clinch playoffs

Bills quarterback Josh Allen showed against Saturday night why Buffalo is a front runner in the AFC thanks to a four-touchdown, 304-yard passing performance in a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins.

news

Injury roundup: Bengals WRs Tyler Boyd (finger), Tee Higgins (hamstring) expected to play vs. Buccaneers

Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Tyler Boyd (finger) and Tee Higgins (hamstring) are both expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Bills clinch fourth straight playoff berth with win over Dolphins

The Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth with their win Saturday night over the Miami Dolphins. They're the first AFC squad to punch a playoff ticket.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Saturday tripleheader on NFL Network

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from all of Saturday's action in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Vikings clinch NFC North title with biggest comeback in NFL history

The Minnesota Vikings are back in the playoffs -- clinching the NFC North division title in historic fashion on Saturday. The Vikings stormed back from a 33-point halftime deficit to stun the Colts, 39-36, in overtime at a raucous U.S. Bank Stadium.

news

Steelers to start QB Mitch Trubisky vs. Panthers with Kenny Pickett ruled out

With Kenny Pickett listed as doubtful to play, Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky is expected to get the start in Sunday's road game against the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE