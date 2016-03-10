Pederson: Sam Bradford is No. 1, Chase Daniel is No. 2

Doug Pederson doesn't want an offseason full of questions about the pecking order under center in Philadelphia.
To prevent such queries, the Eagles coach set the narrative straight just one day after signing former Chiefs backup Chase Daniel to pair with Sam Bradford.
"Sam Bradford is the No. 1. Chase Daniel is the No. 2. And we're working on the No. 3," Pederson said.
The coach laughed off the notion that Philly would trade Bradford, saying: "Sam's our No. 1. We're not entertaining any offers."
Still, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Wednesday that the Eagles plan to give Daniel every chance to steal away the starting job.
While Bradford is being paid $36 million over the next two seasons -- making him the favorite on paper to keep the role -- Pederson dished out plenty of praise on Daniel.
"The one thing I see, obviously, and most people don't see -- I had the chance to work with him for three years -- I see the leadership ability that he has on and off the football field," Pederson said of Daniel. "I see how well he interacts with the players, I've seen what he's done, not only at practice, but in limited game situations. ... I just think he's in a position in his career where, given the opportunity and his work ethic, puts him in a position to become a starter."
Pederson went on to say that he and Daniel "clicked right away" in Kansas City. The coach, a former backup passer himself, then told reporters: "I saw a lot of myself in Chase Daniel."
Pederson emphasized the importance of "two quality quarterbacks" in today's NFL, but also appeared to leave the door open for a legitimate competition.
"Iron sharpens iron. At every position," Pederson said. "I feel like the quarterback position is not exempt from that. ... I just think you have to create opportunities for your guys to compete against one another -- OTAs, training camp, regular season -- and you're going to put the best 11 on the field."
Pederson can attempt to quiet speculation at the quarterback position, but his affinity for Daniel was clear on Thursday. No matter what the Eagles are saying, this feels like a quarterback battle in the making.