Pederson explains why he didn't challenge Wilson pass

The biggest question came after the coach's decision not to challenge a forward lateral on a Russell Wilson's scramble. The play came on third-and-8 near midfield on the drive after Philly cut the lead to seven points. NBC cameras showed Wilson's flip to running back Mike Davis for a first down clearly went forward. Pederson didn't challenge before the next snap. Instead of getting the chance to get the ball back, the Eagles allowed Wilson to toss a TD pass four plays later and essentially put the game out of reach.