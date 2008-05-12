Payton, wife launch foundation to help area children and families

"Beth and I have proudly called New Orleans home for the past two years and being able to begin Payton's Play It Forward Foundation is something we are extremely proud to do," said Payton. "Our goals and desires are to help New Orleans return to prominence as one of the greatest cities in the world. However, at this time, work still needs to be done on a number of different levels to help people regain their footing and we have every intention on playing our part."