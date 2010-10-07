Payton unsure if injured Saints DE Smith, RB Thomas will play

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said Thursday that he still hasn't decided whether or not to play running back Pierre Thomas and defensive end Will Smith this weekend at Arizona.
Payton said Smith, who has a groin pull, was able to participate in some individual work, but he sat out all of the team drills for a second consecutive day. Thomas also missed his second day of practice this week after sitting out last weekend's victory over the Carolina Panthers with a left ankle injury.
If Thomas cannot play, Ladell Betts and Chris Ivory will handle running back duties, as they did against the Panthers.
Payton said he doesn't want to discuss who might start at cornerback for the injured Tracy Porter. The coach said it could be Randall Gay, recently re-signed veteran Leigh Torrence or rookie Patrick Robinson.
