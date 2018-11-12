Around the NFL

Payton on broken fire alarm: 'Needed noise to stop'

Published: Nov 12, 2018 at 05:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

NFL teams often take numerous steps to limit outside distractions before a game, preferring to focus on the task on hand.

The New Orleans Saints, however, had to deal with the unexpected ahead of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

A fire alarm in the visitor's locker room at Paul Brown Stadium sounded and kept going for 10 minutes, prompting head coach Sean Payton to take immediate action.

"I will confirm that I destroyed a fire alarm before the game," Payton said Monday during a teleconference when asked about a report from the Times-Picayune. "'Destroy' would be a little bit sensationalist. But clearly we were having issues with the fire alarm at a time relative to 20 minutes, 30 minutes before we're supposed to be out. And it continued -- it had gone on for 10 minutes -- and I just needed the noise to stop."

A still photograph, which is credited to a Times-Picayune photographer, accompanying the original story showed the extent of the alleged damage to the fire alarm, with the red cover off and internal wires exposed.

Destruction of property is covered in Ohio's vandalism laws, and the Bengals notified authorities, according to the Times-Picayune.

The Bengals also released a statement to the newspaper, which read: "We are aware of this situation and have been in touch with the authorities, but have nothing more on it at this time."

The Saints declined to comment, according to the Times-Picayune.

Meanwhile, Payton said Monday that he "gladly will take care of the repair cost" and emphasized he had a lot of respect for the Bengals organization.

Fire alarm aside, the Saints didn't let a brief period of annoying noise stop them from destroying the Bengals on the field en route to a 51-14 win.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears LB Roquan Smith returns to practice, intends to play out contract

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith ended his hold-in Saturday by participating in his first practice since training camp began. Smith now plans to play out the remainder of his contract.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saturday's games

The Lions put their two-minute work from "Hard Knocks" into action during a close victory over the Colts, and the Bills displayed the ability to score at will under new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

news

Panthers QB Matt Corral suffers Lisfranc injury in Friday's preseason game, likely ending rookie season

Matt Corral's rough preseason appears to have reached a premature finish due to a Lisfranc injury suffered in Friday night's loss to the New England Patriots, coach Matt Rhule told reporters Saturday. The injury will like end the rookie's season.

news

Lovie Smith: Nico Collins is 'capable' of being Texans' big-play receiver

After providing a highlight-reel TD catch in Week 2 of the preseason, Nico Collins is showing promise as the Texans' big-play receiver.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 20

Bills LB Von Miller told NFL Network's James Palmer on Saturday that he would not play in Saturday's preseason home game versus the Broncos. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's games.

news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on Ravens' preseason winning streak: 'I respect that approach'

The Baltimore Ravens will be looking to extend their league-record 21-game preseason winning streak when they travel to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said this week he respects the serious approach the Ravens take in regards to the preseason record.

news

Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio open to return, 'probably as a coordinator'

With more than 30 seasons in the NFL, Vic Fangio is taking 2022 off, but he's open for a future return if the right opportunity presents itself.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Friday's games

Mac Jones and the Patriots started off Friday's preseason tripleheader with a win over the Panthers. Jordan Love and the Packers, and Nico Collins and the Texans followed with preseason victories.

news

Niners CEO Jed York 'happy to have' Jimmy Garoppolo on roster if trade doesn't materialize

Jimmy Garoppolo, despite the 49ers' intentions to trade him and clear the way for the Trey Lance era, remains with the team and San Francisco chief executive officer Jed York is OK with keeping Jimmy G on the squad if it comes to that.

news

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer returns to FOX as college football analyst

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer will return to TV as a college football analyst on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff."

news

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett on starting role: 'I just have to be myself'

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett is in line to start the first 11 games of the season following Deshaun Watson's suspension. Brissett told reporters on Friday that his plan in his new role is to just be himself.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 19

Miles Sanders was sidelined yet again at Eagles practice Friday by a hamstring injury. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE