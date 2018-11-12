Payton on broken fire alarm: 'Needed noise to stop'

"I will confirm that I destroyed a fire alarm before the game," Payton said Monday during a teleconference when asked about a report from the Times-Picayune. "'Destroy' would be a little bit sensationalist. But clearly we were having issues with the fire alarm at a time relative to 20 minutes, 30 minutes before we're supposed to be out. And it continued -- it had gone on for 10 minutes -- and I just needed the noise to stop."