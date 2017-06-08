Payton: Nick Fairley to get third opinion on heart issue

"If it's an illness that wasn't previously disclosed, the team can then say 'this is a non-football injury -- we don't owe you anything' and can take back all of the money," Garafolo said on NFL Network's Inside Minicamp Live. "But in this case, he had this before. Teams have known about this going all the way back to the [scouting] combine in 2011. So any kind of attempt to take all of the money, that might get a little bit hairy there. The third opinion that they are waiting for, I am told that this is coming in the very near future. So look for a little more clarity to come here in the coming days"