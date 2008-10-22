Payton: Knee surgery for Bush 'went well'

New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush had surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee on Monday, a procedure coach Sean Payton said had no setbacks.
"The surgery went well," Payton said on Wednesday. "It was a meniscus tear that was repaired in his left knee. It was done Monday morning and in his case we'll fortunately have a bye week after this weekend and we'll see the recovery time and progress he makes with his rehab when we get back. But he's back in New Orleans and things went well."
Bush, who injured the knee Sunday on a punt return in the first half of his team's 30-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers, had the operation on Monday morning in Birmingham, Ala.
Instead of accompanying his teammates on the trip to London to face the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, Bush instead visited Dr. James Andrews for the operation.
Bush missed practice early last week with swelling in his left knee. He had 55 yards on nine carries, caught one pass for 5 yards, and had a 3.5 average on three punt returns against Carolina.
