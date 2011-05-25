Payback? Ex-Redskin Portis wants chance to join rival Giants

Clinton Portis knows he has something to prove entering the 2011 season. He'd like to prove it to his former team, the Washington Redskins, twice per year.
Portis said Tuesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he wouldn't mind joining the NFC East rival New York Giants, calling the possibility "outstanding."
"I would love that opportunity," Portis said, via Comcast SportsNet Washington and RealRedskins.com.
Portis, 29, noted that the Giants pound the football with their 1-2 running back punch of Ahmad Bradshaw and Brandon Jacobs, boast a solid offensive line and have a premier quarterback in Eli Manning. All they need is to join forces.
"I just need to be able to come out and show what I'm capable of," said Portis, who's 77 rushing yards shy of 10,000 in his career. "... I think it's revitalizing to have an opportunity and still have the drive and still have the hunger to go out and prove people wrong."
The Giants aren't the only team on Portis' wish list. The Mississippi native expressed disappointment that the New Orleans Saints drafted Alabama running back Mark Ingram last month -- "I thought that would be a match made in heaven," Portis said -- and he mentioned San Diego's Philip Rivers, Indianapolis' Peyton Manning, New England's Tom Brady, Philadelphia's Michael Vick, Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger as quarterbacks with whom he'd like to play.
One team not on Portis' list: the Oakland Raiders. That's because former Redskins offensive coordinator Al Saunders, who coached Portis in 2006 and 2007, is there.
"I don't think Al Saunders' system fit me," Portis said. Me and Al kind of clashed when we were in D.C. -- I'm not sure he was a big fan of mine, the practice habits. ... I think for myself, (I need) a clean slate, something new, a fresh start."
The Redskinsreleased Portis in February because of his impending $8.3 million salary and injuries that limited him to just 13 games in the last two seasons. Portis pointed out Tuesday that the NFL lockout, which is in its third month, actually helps him, giving him more time to heal.
"I think I'm in better shape today than I was since, probably, my fourth or fifth year in the NFL," Portis said. "... Now I'm having some freedom and opportunity to go elsewhere and train and do my own thing and recover at my own pace. Usually by now, my back hurts from pushing sleds and doing this and doing that in the offseason program. ...
"I'm looking forward to growing completely healed. I'm benching, I'm squatting, I'm running. I feel like I got the speed back that was once dominating and scared so many other opposing teams."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.