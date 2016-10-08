Around the NFL

Paxton Lynch to start for Broncos vs. Falcons

Published: Oct 08, 2016 at 10:51 AM

Paxton Lynch will see his first NFL start on Sunday.

The Broncos' rookie first-round quarterback will start ahead of an injured Trevor Siemian against the Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source. The expectation is that Austin Davis will be Lynch's backup as Siemian is not expected to be active, Rapoport adds.

Dealing with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, Siemian was limited in practice Friday and was initially listed as questionable to play against the visiting Falcons. Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said on Friday that Siemian would take more snaps on Saturday to test out the injured shoulder, and would then evaluate the starting quarterback's availability for Sunday.

"We have 48 hours here so we'll see how he comes out of it tomorrow, how he's feeling," Kubiak added. "But he took a lot more today, so we'll see where he's at."

Clearly, Kubiak has seen something in Siemian's recovery that worries him for this week.

Lynch was the third quarterback drafted in the first round of the 2016 draft and will be the fifth QB in his class to earn a start in his rookie season (Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, Jacoby Brissett, Cody Kessler). After Siemian was knocked out of last week's win over the Buccaneers, Lynch performed admirably, leading three scoring drives in just over a half of work.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson named first member of 'Madden NFL 24' 99 Club

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was announced as a member of Madden NFL 24's "99 Club" on Monday. Jefferson's entry into the prestigious group -- which recognizes the NFL's best by giving them the highest rating possible -- is his first in his career.

news

Browns LB Sione Takitaki feels ready to 'make a big comeback' after recovery from torn ACL

Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki has spent the offseason recovering from a torn ACL. Now, he feels ready to "make a big comeback."

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott confident he won't repeat season with double-digit INTs: 'I know who I am'

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott led the league last year with a career-high 15 interceptions. Then he added two more picks in a Divisional Round loss to the 49ers. But the Dallas QB doesn't intend to hit double-digit picks again in the upcoming season.

news

K Robbie Gould 'would've loved' to return to 49ers: 'I told them I wanted to go back there'

Free-agent kicker Robbie Gould wanted to return to the 49ers for a seventh season, but he is energized for his next opportunity ahead of training camp after San Francisco went another direction.

news

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David: QB Baker Mayfield is 'great for our locker room'

Tampa Bay linebacker Lavonte David spoke this week on what he's seen from QB Baker Mayfield through offseason workouts, saying that he already likes what he sees in the 28-year-old's approach to his new team, and is excited to see what the QB competition with Kyle Trask brings out of him.

news

Titans expected to sign WR DeAndre Hopkins to two-year, $26 million deal

The Tennessee Titans are expected to sign wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a two-year, $26 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

news

Jaguars, TE Evan Engram agree to terms on three-year, $41.25 million deal ahead of franchise tag deadline

Tight end Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms on a three-year, $41.25 million contract ahead of Monday's deadline for franchise tagged players to work out an extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

news

Broncos safety Justin Simmons says Russell Wilson is 'hardest worker' he's seen, credits QB for making him better

Broncos safety Justin Simmons praised quarterback Russell Wilson in an interview with SiriusXM Radio. "I know he's one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest worker I've ever been around and that I've seen," Simmons said.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he can reach 2,000 receiving-yard mark, win another Super Bowl with Miami

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill believes he can break Calvin Johnson's receiving record and win another Super Bowl.

news

History ahead in Detroit if Lions live up to hype

Should this season's Detroit Lions live up to the hype, they will likewise find historical success along the way, as outlined by NFL Research.

news

RB AJ Dillon says Packers 'trust' QB Jordan Love: 'Everybody would run through a wall for him'

Speaking this week on SiriusXM Radio, Green Bay Packers RB AJ Dillon said that the three years QB Jordan Love spent with the team before finally taking over as starter gave him the opportunity to earn their "trust": "Everybody would run through a wall for him."

news

QB Sam Darnold on why he chose to sign with 49ers: 'Guys are open'

Sam Darnold kept it simple when explaining why he chose to sign with the San Francisco 49ers. "Guys are open, I mean, there's a lot of guys open on dang near every play," Darnold said.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More