Paxton Lynch to start for Broncos vs. Falcons

Lynch was the third quarterback drafted in the first round of the 2016 draft and will be the fifth QB in his class to earn a start in his rookie season (Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, Jacoby Brissett, Cody Kessler). After Siemian was knocked out of last week's win over the Buccaneers, Lynch performed admirably, leading three scoring drives in just over a half of work.