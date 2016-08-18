Around the NFL

Paul Tagliabue: Labor peace biggest key to boom

Published: Aug 18, 2016 at 04:17 AM

Former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue, quite possibly one of the most important figures in modern league history, saw a lot over his 17 years in charge.

During his reign, the league expanded both physically and in terms of audience participation. By the time current commissioner Roger Goodell took over, the league was well on its way to becoming the most popular sport in America. But how?

"I think the biggest thing about the evolution and the boom was getting labor peace," Tagliabue said Thursday on Good Morning Football following his selection as a contributor finalist this week to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"I was involved outside as a consultant and attorney for (former NFL commissioner) Pete Rozelle in the 1980s where seven games were cancelled and the replacement games. That was beginning to have an impact on the appetite networks had for NFL football. The fans were not happy when you had to play games during a strike or lockout, but I think the big first step to what you're calling a boom was working with (National Football League Players' Association executive director) Gene Upshaw, (Giants owner) Wellington Mara, people like that, to bring out labor peace.

"Of course, when there was labor peace, there was free agency in the system which has been working right up through the present day. After that, it was step by step. People like (media mogul) Rupert Murdoch became important because FOX created FOX Sports, DirecTV came around, ESPN continued to grow ... it literally takes hundreds of people. At the end of the day it was a boom, but along the way it was hundreds of little boom-lettes."

Tagliabue's administration helped set the table for the massive international expansion currently taking place. On Thursday, he shared his thoughts on overseas growth.

"From my perspective it boils down to one thing," he said. "Try to take the game to places where they play football, the kids play the sport and there are coaches who are local people -- places where they will play the game and the sport is a big part of the local culture."

Certainly, the heightened interest in London is a tribute to the Tagliabue era. The league's return to Mexico and expansion into Germany and China will also be a nod to the groundwork laid in the early 2000s. Plenty can be said about Tagliabue, but no one can dispute the speed at which the NFL expanded during his tenure -- something that the current commissioner values tremendously.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 11 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule says Cam Newton 'trending' toward starting vs. Washington

Cam Newton appears in line to make his first start. Coach Matt Rhule said it's "trending" toward Newton starting versus Washington on Sunday but added an official announcement won't be made until later in the week.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle): 'I'm pretty close' to returning vs. Seattle

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray participated in Wednesday's practice session after missing the past two games due to an ankle injury. Murray told reporters he's hopeful to play Sunday against the Seahawks.
news

Baker Mayfield: I'm 'probably the most beat up I've been,' but 'I don't think anybody gives a damn'

The Browns are going through it right now, both on and off the field. ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ said this week he's still stinging from the departure of his best friend, ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ Jr. Landry's banged-up quarterback, ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿, is also fighting through adversity that's more than just bruises.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff (oblique) didn't practice; Tim Boyle takes first-team reps

It's looking more likely that the Lions could have a new face at quarterback on Sunday against the Browns. Starter Jared Goff missed practice Wednesday with an oblique injury, giving way to Tim Boyle for first-team practice reps.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) won't practice Wednesday 

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters QB Lamar Jackson was sent home Wednesday due to a non-COVID illness. 
news

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) game-time decision vs. Patriots on 'TNF'

Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) will be a game-time decision versus the Patriots on Sunday, according to coach Arthur Smith.
news

NFL to implement heightened COVID-19 protocols leaguewide around Thanksgiving 

The NFL is implementing heightened protocols around Thanksgiving amid rising cases of COVID-19 across the country, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. That includes mandatory masking and testing all players and staff twice after the holiday, while encouraging clubs to offer testing for visiting friends and family.
news

Jets to start QB Joe Flacco vs. Dolphins; Zach Wilson still 'not 100%'

Mike White's run as the Jets' starting quarterback, for now, has come to an end. With injured rookie Zach Wilson continuing his recovery from a PCL sprain in his right knee, the club will turn to veteran ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ for Sunday's AFC East home game against the Dolphins, per Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 17

The Eagles activated the 21-day practice window for running back Miles Sanders. Sanders remains on IR after suffering an ankle injury in Week 7. Opening the practice window would allow Sanders to return this week if healthy.
news

Will NFL's upset trend continue in Week 11?

Big upsets have littered the landscape the past two weeks, with four teams entering the week without a winning record (.500 or lower) beating opponents that began the week in first place (or tied for first) in their division.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel highlight Players of the Week

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel led the NFL's weekly honor roll, as the Players of the Week were revealed on Wednesday morning. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW