Paul Allen kept low profile, had major impact as Seahawks' owner

All the while, the intensely private Allen maintained a remarkably low public profile for an NFL owner, leaving critical decisions to those he hired, sending surrogates to league meetings and granting few interviews, even when his team became a world champion. He was spotted on the sideline at the end of games, but often he stood behind others, because he never sought the spotlight. He talked with Seahawks players, but much more about their and his other interests, rarely about football. He was willing to spend whatever was necessary to support the Seahawks, but he knew the limits of his expertise. He was more involved in the operations of his other team, the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers, and of the NBA, because he felt he knew the sport better. In the mid-1990s, when his company worked on an early version of ESPN's website, he hosted pickup basketball games for employees on an indoor court at his home on Mercer Island.