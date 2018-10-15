Around the NFL  

 

 

NFL reacts to passing of Seahawks owner Paul Allen

Print
  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
More Columns >

The NFL world was rocked Monday with the news that Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen died at the age of 65 due to complications from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Below is a selection of the tributes from current and former Seahawks and others from around the sports world:

Print
"Steelers do not expect RB Bell to report this..."
300x100 Fantasy Sign Up promo