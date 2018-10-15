NFL reacts to passing of Seahawks owner Paul Allen

The NFL world was rocked Monday with the news that Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen died at the age of 65 due to complications from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Below is a selection of the tributes from current and former Seahawks and others from around the sports world:
Deeply saddened by the passing of @PaulGAllen. Iâll miss him greatly. His gracious leadership and tremendous inspiration will never be forgotten.â Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) October 15, 2018
The world is a better place because of Paulâs passion, commitment, and selflessness. His legacy will live on forever.
Statement from #AZCardinals President Michael Bidwill on the passing of @Seahawks Owner Paul Allen. pic.twitter.com/9QGDpaCJRZâ Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 15, 2018
Statement from Chargers Controlling Owner & Chairman Dean Spanos: pic.twitter.com/587DDX392vâ Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 15, 2018
Saddened and stunned by the passing of Paul Allen. A giant who was as humble and generous as they come, and so respected as a fellow NFL owner. Rest in peace, Paul.â Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) October 15, 2018
We miss you.â Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 15, 2018
We thank you.
We love you. pic.twitter.com/rxkn1IjJ0R
Paul was a truly wonderful, bright and inspiring personâ- and a great friend. I will miss him https://t.co/HYhtgZGo8Câ Steve Ballmer (@Steven_Ballmer) October 15, 2018
RIP Paul. You were a good man and will be missed. Rock and Roll Heaven just got a lot better https://t.co/bOSmF5Dcqiâ Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 15, 2018
Big dog rest easy as you go home @PaulGAllen prayers for your familyï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) October 15, 2018
Thank you for being you, @PaulGAllen. Grateful I had the chance to know you.â Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) October 15, 2018
I will be always thankful for @PaulGAllenâs generosity and his kind heart. He was a genius, and genuine person, who cared about humanity all over the world and it was an honor to be able to learn from and be around such a great leader. https://t.co/wJPg5b2xnwâ Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) October 15, 2018
Rest Easy @PaulGAllen Praying 4 you & your family. Appreciate everything that you did ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) October 15, 2018
My prayers and thoughts are with the family of Mr. Allen @PaulGAllenâ Cliff Avril (@cliffavril) October 15, 2018
Rip Mr Paul Allen ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ I sincerely thank you for all your sacrifices and hard work. You changed countless lives and itâs greatly appreciated!â Bradley McDougald (@BabyLead) October 15, 2018
RIP to the man in charge of it all, Mr. Paul Allen. I hope we sent you out with high praises with our victory yesterday in London. You with the most high now, no more pain required.â Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) October 15, 2018
I play through the pain I go through because I know thereâs ultimately people going through worst. It can always be worst. Remember that and be thankful.â Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) October 15, 2018
Rest In Peace Paul Allen. Thank you for everything! You will be missed. My prayers go to the entire Allen family.â Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) October 15, 2018
Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/QR5g25PdYDâ Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 15, 2018
So sad to hear about the passing of @Seahawks owner Paul Allen. In my 4 years in Sea he treated me, my teammates & the coaches w/great honor & respect. The Hawks treat their players as well or better than any organization because of him. My prayers go out to his family.â Trent Dilfer (@DilfersDimes) October 15, 2018
RIP Paul Allen pic.twitter.com/NYhkACObUkâ IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) October 15, 2018
RIP Paul Allen. Gone way too soon. Thank you so much for your many contributions to society and to the sports world pic.twitter.com/7ITQuHpAMTâ Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76) October 15, 2018
RIP Paul Allenï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Rashaad Penny (@pennyhendrixx) October 15, 2018
You will be truly Missed @PaulGAllen. Thanks for your Genuine Love for the Unfortunate across The World!!! https://t.co/3T7ZyX7Jdkâ Leon Washington (@Leon_Washington) October 15, 2018
Sadden to hear the news about Mr. Paul Allen. He was a great person and will be missed!â Dion Bailey (@dbailey_18) October 15, 2018
RIP to Paul Allen. Thank you for giving me my first opportunity to play in the NFL. Praying for the Allen family. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Tyvis Powell (@1Tyvis) October 15, 2018