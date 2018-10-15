NFL reacts to passing of Seahawks owner Paul Allen

The NFL world was rocked Monday with the news that Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen died at the age of 65 due to complications from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Below is a selection of the tributes from current and former Seahawks and others from around the sports world:

Deeply saddened by the passing of @PaulGAllen. Iâll miss him greatly. His gracious leadership and tremendous inspiration will never be forgotten.



The world is a better place because of Paulâs passion, commitment, and selflessness. His legacy will live on forever. â Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) October 15, 2018

Saddened and stunned by the passing of Paul Allen. A giant who was as humble and generous as they come, and so respected as a fellow NFL owner. Rest in peace, Paul. â Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) October 15, 2018

We miss you.

We thank you.

We love you. pic.twitter.com/rxkn1IjJ0R â Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 15, 2018

Paul was a truly wonderful, bright and inspiring personâ- and a great friend. I will miss him https://t.co/HYhtgZGo8C â Steve Ballmer (@Steven_Ballmer) October 15, 2018

RIP Paul. You were a good man and will be missed. Rock and Roll Heaven just got a lot better https://t.co/bOSmF5Dcqi â Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 15, 2018

Big dog rest easy as you go home @PaulGAllen prayers for your familyï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) October 15, 2018

Thank you for being you, @PaulGAllen. Grateful I had the chance to know you. â Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) October 15, 2018

I will be always thankful for @PaulGAllenâs generosity and his kind heart. He was a genius, and genuine person, who cared about humanity all over the world and it was an honor to be able to learn from and be around such a great leader. https://t.co/wJPg5b2xnw â Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) October 15, 2018

Rest Easy @PaulGAllen Praying 4 you & your family. Appreciate everything that you did ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) October 15, 2018

My prayers and thoughts are with the family of Mr. Allen @PaulGAllen â Cliff Avril (@cliffavril) October 15, 2018

Rip Mr Paul Allen ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ I sincerely thank you for all your sacrifices and hard work. You changed countless lives and itâs greatly appreciated! â Bradley McDougald (@BabyLead) October 15, 2018

RIP to the man in charge of it all, Mr. Paul Allen. I hope we sent you out with high praises with our victory yesterday in London. You with the most high now, no more pain required. â Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) October 15, 2018

I play through the pain I go through because I know thereâs ultimately people going through worst. It can always be worst. Remember that and be thankful. â Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) October 15, 2018

Rest In Peace Paul Allen. Thank you for everything! You will be missed. My prayers go to the entire Allen family. â Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) October 15, 2018

So sad to hear about the passing of @Seahawks owner Paul Allen. In my 4 years in Sea he treated me, my teammates & the coaches w/great honor & respect. The Hawks treat their players as well or better than any organization because of him. My prayers go out to his family. â Trent Dilfer (@DilfersDimes) October 15, 2018

RIP Paul Allen pic.twitter.com/NYhkACObUk â IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) October 15, 2018

RIP Paul Allen. Gone way too soon. Thank you so much for your many contributions to society and to the sports world pic.twitter.com/7ITQuHpAMT â Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76) October 15, 2018

You will be truly Missed @PaulGAllen. Thanks for your Genuine Love for the Unfortunate across The World!!! https://t.co/3T7ZyX7Jdk â Leon Washington (@Leon_Washington) October 15, 2018

Sadden to hear the news about Mr. Paul Allen. He was a great person and will be missed! â Dion Bailey (@dbailey_18) October 15, 2018