Patterson shines: Who's making the leap after Week 1?

1. Cordarrelle Patterson: We're confident Patterson will justify his No. 1 ranking on our list. Looming as an ideal fit in Norv Turner's offense, the athletically freaky Vikings wideout caught three passes for 26 yards and led the way on the ground with 102 yards and a touchdown off three carries. A tackle-breaker in the open field, Patterson has a touchdown run of at least 35 yards in three straight games -- something no receiver has ever done.