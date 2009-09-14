Pats' rally over Bills proves quality teams rise to occasion under pressure

It's also why the Bengals, who played well enough to defeat Denver, can randomly have two safeties -- the final lines of defense -- tackle the intended receiver (as they should have) but have nobody in place to stop Brandon Stokley before he got to the goal line for the winning 87-yard touchdown. It was a completely unfortunate happenstance, but so was Leodis McKelvin's fumble on a kickoff -- after he hesitated bringing the kick out of the end zone -- that gave the Patriots two minutes to set up the clinching 16-yard touchdown pass from Brady to tight end Ben Watson.