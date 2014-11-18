Pats' Jonas Gray has 201-yard game after stat change

The Patriots running back was initially credited with 199 yards on 38 carries in Sunday's night's42-20 win over the Colts. On Tuesday, a notable change was made to the box score:
According to a league official, the change is the result of a record-keeping mistake. With 10:31 remaining in the fourth quarter, Gray lost 2 yards on a carry. However, a facemask penalty was enforced from the line of scrimmage, wiping out Gray's rush.
As for the identity of the other 200-yard Patriots rushers, Jim Nance (no, not the mild-mannered CBS play-by-play man) gained 208 yards on 38 carries against the Raiders in 1966. Tony Collins rushed for 212 yards on just 23 carries against the Jets in 1983. Curtis Martin ran for 199 against the Jets in 1997, but that's not good enough.
We'll close by pointing out the above Patriots-endorsed hashtag is a nod to a series of wildly successful erotic novels. Randy.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from an action-packed Week 11. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.