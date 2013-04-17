Pats injuries won't have much effect on Tom Brady

M.F.: McCoy and Richardson are the two most attractive options from the four players you have mentioned. Youth is more important in keeper leagues, so I think you have to release Manning, 37, back into the pool of available players. Considering the depth at quarterback, you should be able to draft a solid replacement, or even re-acquire Manning. That leaves the last keeper selection between Jones and Thomas. You can flip a coin between these two rising superstars, but I'd side with the former in this case. Jones still has plenty of upside in a Falcons offense that will score a ton of points, and the fact that he has Matt Ryan, 27, under center is a major advantage. Sure, Manning is an elite quarterback -- but how much longer will he remain in the NFL? Once he decides to retire, whether it's after one or two more seasons, Thomas will more than likely lose at least some of his fantasy appeal.