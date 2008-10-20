Pats' Harrison carted off field; Broncos' Bailey brothers hurt

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England safety Rodney Harrison was carted off the field after suffering a knee injury on the final play of the third quarter in the Patriots' 41-7 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday night.
Patriots running back Sammy Morris also hurt his knee in the first half after rushing for a career-high 138 yards and didn't return.
Boss and Champ Bailey, brothers on the Broncos' starting defense, suffered injuries in the first half that sidelined them for the rest of the game. Linebacker Boss Bailey hurt his left knee before cornerback Champ Bailey suffered a groin injury.
The Broncos also lost quarterback Jay Cutler with a hand injury for their final possession of the first half, when he was replaced by Patrick Ramsey. Cutler appeared to be hurt on Denver's first offensive play when his hand hit the helmet of nose tackle Vince Wilfork.
