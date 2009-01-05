Pats executive Pioli to meet with Chiefs about GM opening

In the meantime, the fate of coach Herm Edwards and his staff remains uncertain. In the first year of a rebuilding effort to which Hunt gave his blessing, the Chiefs suffered a rash of injuries and finished 2-14, the worst season in team history. They are 6-26 the past two years but Edwards has one year left on a four-year, $12 million contract and is lobbying to be allowed another year to get his rebuilding movement off the ground.