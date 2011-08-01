Pats, Eagles gear up to challenge for conference supremacy

The front-runner: The Eagles are going for broke. They've gone all Daniel Snyder on the division and snapped up some of the top defensive free agents. Corner Nnamdi Asomugha is the real deal, and folks who've never seen him because he played in Oakland are going to find that out. The key to everything is QB Michael Vick. If he improves on last season and stays healthy, the Eagles could be tough to beat. If not, the whole "dream team" thing could be a huge swing and miss.