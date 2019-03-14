Pats DE Michael Bennett: 'I used to hate the Patriots'

"I used to hate the Patriots. I'd hate it because they'd win so much. I'd hate it because Tom Brady's hair was long. I'd hate it that [Bill] Belichick would wear sweaters," Bennett told the team's official website. "But now that I'm here, I love it. I love Tom Brady's hair. I love being a Patriot, obviously, because it's all about winning. I think everything about the organization is about team-first. It's just about doing what you need to do to get to where we want to go as a group. I think I love that."