Pats coach Belichick doesn't sound worried about Brady's finger

Published: Aug 15, 2010 at 07:27 AM

Good news, New England Patriots fans: Tom Brady's apparent finger injury isn't life-threatening.

So declared normally stoic Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who injected some sarcasm into his Sunday news conference when asked about his quarterback's status.

"I don't think it's life-threatening, no," the coach said.

A reporter followed by asking Belichick if Brady's injury is game-threatening, but the coach was evasive.

"I can't wait for that first injury report to come out," he said. "That's the highlight of my week -- one of them."

NFL teams aren't required to file injury reports until the first week of the regular season, which begins next month.

Brady had the middle finger and the index finger on his throwing hand taped together at practice Saturday, the *Boston Herald* reported. He had his right hand wrapped in a towel on the sideline during the second half of last Thursday night's preseason victory over the New Orleans Saints.

The Patriots' next preseason game is Thursday night in Atlanta against the Falcons.

