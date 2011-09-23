Pats' Chung questionable despite reported thumb surgery

Published: Sep 23, 2011 at 10:16 AM

New England Patriots defenders Jerod Mayo and Albert Haynesworth highlight a laundry list of eight Patriots listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC East battle of unbeatens with the Buffalo Bills.

Mayo, dealing with a thigh injury, was a limited participant in all practices this week, But Haynesworth has not taken the field since New England's victory over San Diego last week because of a back injury.

Chung's status comes as a surprise after a Thursday report from the Boston Herald that said the saftey would miss the Bills game after undergoing surgery on his thumb during the week. Chung has not participated in practice this week.

Cornerback Ras-I Dowling (hip), linebacker Gary Guyton (hamstring), punter Zoltan Mesko (left knee), wideout Taylor Price (hamstring) and lineman Ryan Wendell (calf) are all questionable after practicing on a limited basis this week.

Mesko injured his knee during the Patriots' win over the Chargers last weekend, and coach Bill Belichick did not say what the Patriots' backup plan would be in the event their punter could not play Sunday.

Tight end Aaron Hernandez (knee), tackle Sebastian Vollmer (back) and defensive lineman Mike Wright (concussion) have all been ruled out.

Cornerback Kyle Arrington (concussion), safety Josh Barrett (thumb), cornerback Leigh Bodden (hand) and linebacker Dane Fletcher (thumb) are listed as probable.

For a full team-by-team breakdown of the latest injury news throughout the league check out NFL.com's Injury Report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

