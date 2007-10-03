Pats' Brady, Giants' Umenyiora 2007's top players ... so far

» Raise your hand if you were happy to hear that Bengals coach Marvin Lewis blasted his team in the locker room after the game? We all want a coach to react that way after his team gives such a sorry performance. But you have to wonder whether the message (which, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer was, "If you don't want to be on the team, don't show up at 4 o'clock" today for a team meeting) came too late. That was the Bengals' third successive loss and sixth in their last seven games, going back to their 0-3 finish in 2006. Whatever is wrong with this team seemed to have taken hold well before the blowout loss to New England. And for Lewis, it might very well be beyond repair.