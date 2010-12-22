Pats' Brady, Eagles' Vick finish atop fan vote for 2011 Pro Bowl

Teams to be announced on Pro Bowl Selection
Show on NFL Network on Dec. 28
New England Patriots QB Tom Brady received 1,877,079 votes to lead all NFL All-Stars in fan balloting for the 2011 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Wednesday. Fan voting ended on Monday, Dec. 20.
The AFC and NFC All-Star squads are based on the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third towards determining the 43-man rosters that represent the American Football Conference and National Football Conference in the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on December 22-23.
The teams will be announced at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Dec. 28 on a special NFL Total Access 2011 Pro Bowl Selection Show on NFL Network.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick (1,522,437) leads all NFC All-Stars and ranks second overall, while Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (1,130,399 votes), San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (1,039,618 votes) and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (971,731 votes) round out the top five.
The 2011 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2011 and televised live on FOX at 7 p.m. ET at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams. It was the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.