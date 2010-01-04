Patriots WR Welker undergoing tests on injured left knee

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The extent of Wes Welker's serious knee injury should become clearer from an examination Monday.
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Welker was being examined, but he had no further update. The NFL leader with 123 receptions was scheduled to undergo an MRI, his mother, Shelley Welker, said in a phone interview with The Associated Press.
Welker's left knee buckled on a play during the Patriots' first possession of Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Houston Texans in the final regular-season game before next Sunday's playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens.
