Patriots WR Welker undergoing tests on injured left knee

Published: Jan 04, 2010 at 06:55 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The extent of Wes Welker's serious knee injury should become clearer from an examination Monday.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Welker was being examined, but he had no further update. The NFL leader with 123 receptions was scheduled to undergo an MRI, his mother, Shelley Welker, said in a phone interview with The Associated Press.

Welker's left knee buckled on a play during the Patriots' first possession of Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Houston Texans in the final regular-season game before next Sunday's playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Quarterback Tom Brady said in his weekly appearance on WEEI radio that the Patriots have a Welker-oriented offense and would have to evolve from that. Brady said the team has to "move on and we've got to go out there and play."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings waive CB Bashaud Breeland following altercation with coaches, teammates at practice 

Minnesota released one of its starting CBs following an altercation during Saturday's practice.
news

Rams activate WR Odell Beckham, RB Darrell Henderson from reserve/COVID list

Several Rams players including Odell Beckham﻿ and Darrell Henderson have been activated from the reserve/COVID list but Joe Noteboom and Robert Rochell were placed on the list on Saturday.
news

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer discusses his firing, apologizes to Jacksonville

In a 23-minute exclusive interview with NFL.com, Urban Meyer discusses his firing as head coach of the Jaguars and addresses several of the controversies that plagued his Jacksonville tenure.
news

Cardinals activate RB Chase Edmonds from injured reserve, place WR DeAndre Hopkins on IR

Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is set for his return after being activated from injured reserve while WR DeAndre Hopkins was officially placed on IR.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW