Patriots WR Ochocinco inactive, won't play vs. Ravens

New England Patriots wide receiver Chad Ochocinco is inactive for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens, one day after he reportedly was in South Florida to attend his father's funeral.
The Boston Herald reported Saturday that Ochocinco was seen Friday night in Boston's Logan International Airport and took a flight to Florida. The Boston Globe reported Sunday that Ochocinco had returned from his trip and was at Gillette Stadium.
Ochocinco has had a disappointing first season with the Patriots and was on the field for only one snap in last weekend's 45-10 divisional playoff victory over the Denver Broncos.
Patriots offensive tackle Sebastian Vollmer (back) also is inactive Sunday, along with quarterback Ryan Mallett, running backs Stevan Ridley and Shane Vereen, linebacker Gary Guyton and guard Donald Thomas. Vollmer was listed as questionable on the team's injury report and hasn't played since Week 12.
Ravens wide receiver Tandon Doss, cornerback Chykie Brown, running back Anthony Allen, linebackers Josh Bynes and Sergio Kindle, offensive lineman Justin Boren and nose tackle Brandon McKinney all have been ruled out of the game.