Patriots' Tom Brady not thinking about retirement

"No. I've got a lot of football left," the 37-year-old said, per the team's official website. "It's hard to play this game and it take a big commitment, a lot of sacrifice. For all the players that have played in the past and I've looked up to and admired and a lot of the players now who I look up to and admire -- it's a big challenge and it's incredible to experience this feeling once and I've been fortunate to play on four really great teams, so I'm really blessed."