Patriots' Tom Brady not thinking about retirement

Tom Brady cemented his place atop quarterback mountain with his four-touchdown, 37-completion performance Sunday night to win his fourth Super Bowl ring and third Super Bowl MVP.
But don't expect the New England Patriots' quarterback to saunter into the sunset just yet. Brady dismissed any thoughts about going out on top in 2015 when asked Sunday night about his legacy.
"No. I've got a lot of football left," the 37-year-old said, per the team's official website. "It's hard to play this game and it take a big commitment, a lot of sacrifice. For all the players that have played in the past and I've looked up to and admired and a lot of the players now who I look up to and admire -- it's a big challenge and it's incredible to experience this feeling once and I've been fortunate to play on four really great teams, so I'm really blessed."
Brady might not be the quarterback he was seven or so years ago, but there is no questioning that he annually remains one of the top-five quarterbacks in the NFL, and he proved Sunday he could still throw with precision against the league's top defense.
There will be no John Elway-type horse ride into the night for Tom Terrific, at least not until he takes his shot at Super Bowl win No. 5.
