Patriots TE Gronkowski sans limp at Super Bowl photo shoot

Published: Feb 04, 2012 at 10:05 AM

New England tight end Rob Gronkowski walked without a limp as the Patriots gathered for photographs on Saturday.

Gronkowski, recovering from a high left ankle sprain and listed as questionable for Super Bowl XLVI, and his teammates posed for official team Super Bowl photos and pictures with family members at Lucas Oil Stadium the day before the championship game against the New York Giants.

"I think he's doing better," coach Bill Belichick said before the team went on the field to begin the session. "I think he's doing a little better each day. We'll just have to see where things (are) and get through tomorrow."

From just past noon until 1:30 p.m., Patriots players, coaches and staff mingled with family and posed for picture after picture as the clock ticked down to Sunday's game. Julian Edelman, who plays wide receiver and defensive back, posed with both groups.

"It really is (good to see the players enjoy the day)," Belichick said. "These guys have worked hard, they've earned this trip. We know we're here for a job but it's also a fun thing to be part of this game so it's fun to be seeing them enjoying it. This is what we all work for. To be here. You want to be here, you want to enjoy it, there's a job to do but you want to be able to enjoy the trip."

The Patriots will spend Saturday night at their team hotel on the campus of IUPUI on the edge of downtown Indianapolis. Belichick said there were no stragglers that missed the team's Friday night curfew.

After the stadium session, the team returned to its hotel. The Patriots will have a team meeting in-between lunch and dinner. There will be a curfew Saturday night as well. The time was undisclosed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

