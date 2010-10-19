Patriots take a visit to face reeling Chargers

Brandon Tate has two kickoff return TDs.
(Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)
The storyline
The Chargers usually wait until January to start losing games they should win, but they have started that pattern early this season and find themselves in a 2-4 hole. If the Patriots play defense like they did in the second half last week, Norv Turner could find himself back in the crosshairs.
Why you should watch
Deion Branch put up Randy Moss-esque numbers in his first game back with the Patriots. Danny Woodhead is becoming Mr. Everything for New England. San Diego's special teams tend to succumb to unthinkable brain cramps.
Did you know?
The Patriots lead the league in points per game with 30.8. ... New England's Tom Brady has won three consecutive games against San Diego. ... The Chargers are 20-6 at home under coach Norv Turner. ... San Diego leads the league in defense.