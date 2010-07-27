Patriots strike deal with Spikes; McCourty only unsigned rookie

And then there was one.
The New England Patriots' contract agreement with second-round draft pick Brandon Spikes leaves just first-rounder Devin McCourty at large entering the full opening of training camp Thursday. Patriots rookies reported Monday.
The Boston Herald reported Tuesday that Spikes agreed to a four-year, $3.215 million deal with the Patriots. The linebacker, who was selected 62nd overall, starred at Florida.
"He's extremely pleased," Spikes' agent, Terry Watson, told the newspaper. "He's ready to go play football and be a good Patriot."