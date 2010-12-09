Patriots, Steelers must guard against Week 14 letdown

It's late in the season or, as coaches refer to it, the beginning of the fourth quarter. I still have some questions that date all the way back to the beginning of the season. Could the Cardinals be any worse if they gave Matt Leinart a chance to run the offense? Now that Josh McDaniels has been fired by the Broncos, was it a big mistake to draft Tim Tebow and why don't we see him under center in a normal quarterback situation? Was anybody really expecting the Panthers to do any better than the worst record in the NFL after they let veterans go all over the roster and replaced them with inexperienced players? Was it really a good idea for the Redskins to go to a 3-4 defense when they were a top 10 unit last year and are now 32nd?