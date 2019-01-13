 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Patriots steamroll Chargers' DB-heavy defense

Published: Jan 13, 2019 at 09:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Chargers spent the week being lauded for their defensive game plan in a Wild Card victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The blueprint got shredded into pulp by Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

The Patriots had a week to prepare for the Chargers' defensive back-heavy scheme and steamrolled it en route to 41-28 victory. The final score wasn't indicative of how thoroughly New England dominated.

The first half told the tale, as the Patriotsbludgeoned the Chargers to take a 35-7 leading into the break, matching the largest halftime lead in team postseason history (equaling the lead over Tim Tebow's Broncos). Through two quarters, the Patriots compiled 347 yards, 24 first downs (to the Chargers' 23 total plays), earned 7.4 yards per play, and converted five of six third downs and five of five red zone trips. The only time New England punted, it recovered a Desmond King muff and proceeded to pound the ball into the end zone.

"We laid an egg today," Chargers safety Adrian Phillips said. "We didn't show up how we usually do. It is what it is."

"We didn't come out and execute," Chargers safety Derwin James concurred. "We made it tough on our offense today."

Gus Bradley's seven-DB plan looked flawed heading into the matchup against a Patriots offense that has been at its best in 2018 churning out yards on the ground. With few linebacker options, however, the Chargers stuck with the scheme and got bowled over.

The Patriots' offensive line, tight end Rob Gronkowski and fullback James Devlin opened massive holes on the ground against the light L.A. defense. Rookie running back Sony Michel plowed through tackles on the second level, scampering for 129 yards on 24 carries with three touchdowns, doing much of his damage in the first half (16 rushes, 105 yards, three TDs). On the day, the Patriots generated 8.95 yards per play on 22 snaps out of 21 personnel (two running back, one tight end, two wide receivers), per Next Gen Stats.

The Pats O-line kept Brady upright and his jersey pristine much of the day. The Chargers, with the pass-rushing tandem of Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa, didn't have a QB hit until five minutes into the third quarter. The Chargers didn't sack Brady the entire game and finished with just two quarterback hits.

"They ran the ball when they wanted to run and they passed the ball when they wanted to pass," James said.

Despite repeatedly getting blown off the ball, the Chargers never changed on defense. On 47 defensive plays in the first half, L.A. had six or seven DBs on the field on 42 snaps. Through two quarters, the Chargers allowed 8.82 yards per play on 25 snaps with seven defensive back and zero linebackers on the field, according to Next Gen Stats. Likely due to linebacker injuries, the defensive strategy stayed the same despite the Patriots churning the clock. For the game, Bradley played seven DBs 42 times and six DBs 20 plays out of 78 snaps.

Credit goes to the Patriots. Brady, Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels put on a clinic on how to attack a defense's deviances. While Michel churned out scores, Brady got the ball out quick and picked apart a vulnerable Chargers zone that left targets wide open. Julian Edelman (nine catches for 151 yards) looks completely healthy and was torturing defensive backs. L.A. came in struggling to cover running backs in the passing game. Brady took advantage, targeting James White 17 times, completing 15 for 97 yards receiving.

The Patriots came out of the game on fire, scoring touchdowns on their first four possessions and put up points on seven of their first nine drives.

A week after holding a rookie quarterback and a run-heavy offense to 229 total yards and 11 first downs, the Chargers got outclassed by the best quarterback and coach in NFL history. After taking the foot off the gas in the fourth quarter, Brady still put up 343 passing yards as the Pats gobbled up a whopping 498 total yards -- it felt like it could have been 700 yards if New England wanted.

The two-week dichotomy between the Chargers' defensive performance proves that beating a rookie in his first postseason start is a far cry from facing Tom Brady at home in the playoffs. What worked one week got dismantled by the GOAT, and the Chargers couldn't or wouldn't adjust.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars' Josh Allen motivated by personal goals after earning new contract: 'I'm a legacy guy'

After signing a new five-year, $150 million extension, Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen said his motivations of building a legacy have always been bigger than the money he'd earn in the NFL.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Titans OC Nick Holz sees RBs Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears as 'interchangeable': 'We see it 1A, 1B'

Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz agrees with the assessment that Tennessee's running back duo Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears is interchangeable, giving the offense an added layer of deception.
news

Montez Sweat vows to turn around Bears' fortunes vs. Packers: 'I'm not losing to Green Bay this year'

Bears pass rusher Montez Sweat said he plans to turn the tide in what has been a lopsided rivalry against the Green Bay Packers in recent years.
news

Browns rework contract to keep star RB Nick Chubb in Cleveland for 2024 season

Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a reworked deal to lower his base salary of $11.75 million with the chance to earn it back via incentives, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers initially thought his career was over after Achilles tear 

Speaking on the "I Can Fly" podcast this week, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted that he feared that his Achilles injury would have ended his career.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith on his outlook for 2024 season: 'I got everything to prove'

Nevermind that Geno Smith is the anointed starter for the Seahawks, the two-time Pro Bowler is intent on establishing himself yet again in what he views as a never-ending bout for respect.
news

Titans HC Brian Callahan on Will Levis learning new offense, becoming leader: 'He's got a lot on his plate'

Second-year quarterback Will Levis has been handed the reins as the Titans starting quarterback and is tasked with all the responsibilities that go with that spot, along with learning a brand-new system.
news

Arrest warrant issued for Chiefs' Rashee Rice in connection with multi-car crash

The Dallas Police Department on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice "in regard to a serious bodily injury crash" that took place on March 30 on a Dallas highway. 
news

NFL expands uniform policy to allow third alternate helmet design

Two years after alternate helmets designs were approved to return to the NFL, the league has further expanded its uniform policy to allow for a third helmet to be added to the teams' uniform closets.
news

Former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs arrested following incident at Starbucks

Former Baltimore Ravens star defender Terrell Suggs was arrested on Tuesday in Scottsdale, Arizona, on charges of threatening and intimidating, and disorderly conduct with a weapon stemming from a March 10 incident outside of a local Starbucks, according to police records.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.