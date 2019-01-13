Patriots steamroll Chargers' DB-heavy defense

Despite repeatedly getting blown off the ball, the Chargers never changed on defense. On 47 defensive plays in the first half, L.A. had six or seven DBs on the field on 42 snaps. Through two quarters, the Chargers allowed 8.82 yards per play on 25 snaps with seven defensive back and zero linebackers on the field, according to Next Gen Stats. Likely due to linebacker injuries, the defensive strategy stayed the same despite the Patriots churning the clock. For the game, Bradley played seven DBs 42 times and six DBs 20 plays out of 78 snaps.