Patriots signing Antonio Brown exhibits winning above all else

There is one very good reason to believe this thing can work, for both the Patriots and for Brown. There is only one way to do things in New England, and that is Belichick's way. There will be no threats to a general manager, no missing practice because of a disliked helmet, no late arrivals or inattention in meetings. In 2009, Belichick sent a dumbfounded Adalius Thomas home as punishment after he was less than 10 minutes late to a meeting the morning after a heavy snowfall. If Brown can line up with his teammates and march to those kinds of rules -- which he clearly wasn't able or willing to do in Pittsburgh or Oakland -- then the Patriots just signed the best receiver in franchise history and a weapon that will help them keep pace with explosive offenses like the Kansas City Chiefs. The risk is minimal -- this is a one-year deal. If it doesn't work, the Patriots say goodbye to Brown (and hello to a possible 2020 third-round compensatory pick) with much less regret than Gruden seems to.