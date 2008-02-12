Patriots sign veteran free agent linebacker T. J. Slaughter

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots signed veteran free agent linebacker T.J. Slaughter on Tuesday.
Slaughter played seven seasons in the NFL, but missed all of last season with a torn tendon in his left ring finger. He was placed on the injured-reserve list by the 49ers in November 2006 because of the injury.
He was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round of the NFL draft in 2000 out of Southern Mississippi. He played three and a half seasons for the Jaguars and played for Green Bay, Baltimore, New Orleans and San Francisco.
