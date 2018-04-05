Patriots sign Jordan Matthews to one-year deal

Matthews entered the league with the Philadelphia Eagles as a second-round pick out of Vanderbilt in 2014 and looked to have the potential to become a No. 1 receiver. He saw less playing time in his final season in Philadelphia, and Eagles GM Howie Roseman gave up on those hopes entirely in 2017 when he dealt Matthews to Buffalo. The receiver struggled to stay healthy and caught just 25 passes for 282 yards and one touchdown in his lone season with the Bills.