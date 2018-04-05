Around the NFL

Patriots sign Jordan Matthews to one-year deal

Published: Apr 05, 2018
Nick Shook

Two days after trading away Brandin Cooks, New England has secured his replacement.

The Patriots signed wide receiver Jordan Matthews to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the deal. New England later confirmed the signing.

Matthews entered the league with the Philadelphia Eagles as a second-round pick out of Vanderbilt in 2014 and looked to have the potential to become a No. 1 receiver. He saw less playing time in his final season in Philadelphia, and Eagles GM Howie Roseman gave up on those hopes entirely in 2017 when he dealt Matthews to Buffalo. The receiver struggled to stay healthy and caught just 25 passes for 282 yards and one touchdown in his lone season with the Bills.

Bill Belichick has quite a history of taking chances on castoff receivers. He's had mixed results, with Randy Moss serving as the best payoff and Chad Johnson being the worst.

Prior to 2017, Matthews averaged 75 receptions for 891 yards receiving and about six touchdowns per season. He's demonstrated he has the physical tools to be an effective receiver. Should the 6-foot-3, 212-pound wideout return to that level, New England will have found itself a bargain.

