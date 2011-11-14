Patriots seize control of AFC East with dominating win over Jets

Not only did Tom Brady regain his form after a few less than Brady-like weeks (his passer rating Sunday was 118.4), the Patriots' defense and special teams went a long way toward helping the cause. Those two interceptions by Rob Ninkovich? And those franchise-record 4.5 sacks by Andre Carter? And that fumble recovery on a muffed punt? It is with this type of assistance that New England can manage a 21-point margin of victory.