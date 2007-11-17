Patriots seem willing and able to make perfect run

Just think back to that Monday night in December 1985, when the only thing thicker than the humidity in Miami's air was the anticipation. The Dolphins offense delivered big plays that the Bears defense was unaccustomed to surrendering. In the first half alone, Miami and its quarterback Dan Marino, converted on third and 18, third and 19 and third and 13, helping produce 14 points in a 40-second span –- more points than the Bears had allowed in their past six games.