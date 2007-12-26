Patriots season retrospective

Week 1: Patriots 38, Jets 14

   Randy Moss caught nine passes from 
  [Tom Brady](/player/tombrady/2504211/profile) for 183 yards and a touchdown in his New England debut, leading the 
  [Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) to victory.

Week 2: Patriots 38, Chargers 14

   The 
  [New England Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) proved they don't need to spy to win. A few brilliant off-season acquisitions are more than enough.

Week 3: Patriots 38, Bills 7

Tom Brady figured out quickly how to play with Randy Moss. That approach led the Patriots to their third straight rout to open the season.

Week 4: Patriots 34, Bengals 13

   The 
  [Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) remained one of the NFL's four unbeaten teams by beating the 
  [Bengals](/teams/cincinnatibengals/profile?team=CIN) 34-13 with a performance that showed their versatility.

Week 5: Patriots 34, Browns 17

Tom Brady tied an NFL record with at least three touchdown passes in his first five games as the Patriots earned another lopsided win.

Week 6: Patriots 48, Cowboys 27

   In a rare battle of 5-0 teams, the New England 
  [Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) stomped the 
  [Dallas Cowboys](/teams/dallascowboys/profile?team=DAL) as badly as everyone else they've faced this season.

Week 7: Patriots 49, Dolphins 28

Tom Brady passed for 354 yards and a career-high six touchdowns -- two apiece to Randy Moss and Wes Welker --  for another division win.

Week 8: Patriots 52, Redskins 7

   As the 
  [Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) rolled up their highest point total in 28 years, 
  [Tom Brady](/player/tombrady/2504211/profile) threw his career-high 30th touchdown pass.

Week 9: Patriots 24, Colts 20

   No running up the score this week. Against the 
  [Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND), the 
  [Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) had to struggle just to survive.

Week 11: Patriots 56, Bills 10

   The 
  [Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) are showing no mercy to any opponent, not even the 
  [Bills](/teams/buffalobills/profile?team=BUF), a team for which coach 
  [Bill Belichick](/player/billbelichick/2509331/profile) has publicly expressed affection.

Week 12: Patriots 31, Eagles 28

   The 
  [Eagles](/teams/philadelphiaeagles/profile?team=PHI) gave the rest of the NFL a smidgen of hope: they showed that the 
  [Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) can be vulnerable.

Week 13: Patriots 27, Ravens 24

   New England pulled off its great escape to become the sixth team in NFL history to start a season with 12 victories.

Week 14: Patriots 34, Steelers 13

Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes, Randy Moss caught two and Steelers safety Anthony Smith, who guaranteed a win, was burned.

Week 15: Patriots 20, Jets 10

   The 
  [Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) found another way to stay unbeaten -- with a running game. And their coach showed a new way to greet his nemesis -- with a smile.

Week 16: Patriots 28, Dolphins 7

   Records aren't important to the 
  [Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE), not yet anyway. Not finishing the season at 16-0. Not becoming the highest scoring team in NFL history.

