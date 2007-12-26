Randy Moss caught nine passes from
[Tom Brady](/player/tombrady/2504211/profile) for 183 yards and a touchdown in his New England debut, leading the
[Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) to victory.
The
[New England Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) proved they don't need to spy to win. A few brilliant off-season acquisitions are more than enough.
The
[Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) remained one of the NFL's four unbeaten teams by beating the
[Bengals](/teams/cincinnatibengals/profile?team=CIN) 34-13 with a performance that showed their versatility.
In a rare battle of 5-0 teams, the New England
[Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) stomped the
[Dallas Cowboys](/teams/dallascowboys/profile?team=DAL) as badly as everyone else they've faced this season.
Tom Brady passed for 354 yards and a career-high six touchdowns -- two apiece to Randy Moss and Wes Welker -- for another division win.
As the
[Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) rolled up their highest point total in 28 years,
[Tom Brady](/player/tombrady/2504211/profile) threw his career-high 30th touchdown pass.
No running up the score this week. Against the
[Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND), the
[Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) had to struggle just to survive.
The
[Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) are showing no mercy to any opponent, not even the
[Bills](/teams/buffalobills/profile?team=BUF), a team for which coach
[Bill Belichick](/player/billbelichick/2509331/profile) has publicly expressed affection.
The
[Eagles](/teams/philadelphiaeagles/profile?team=PHI) gave the rest of the NFL a smidgen of hope: they showed that the
[Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) can be vulnerable.
New England pulled off its great escape to become the sixth team in NFL history to start a season with 12 victories.
The
[Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) found another way to stay unbeaten -- with a running game. And their coach showed a new way to greet his nemesis -- with a smile.
Records aren't important to the
[Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE), not yet anyway. Not finishing the season at 16-0. Not becoming the highest scoring team in NFL history.