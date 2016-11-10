Patriots, Saints, Falcons among O-lines to watch in Week 10

Seattle will have a tough week, traveling across the country for a prime-time game in New England after playing in the Monday night game in Week 9. In this Super Bowl XLIX rematch, the Seahawks will heavily rely on their third-ranked scoring defense. However, the Patriots will counter with what has been the No. 1 scoring offense (34 points per game) since Tom Brady's return in Week 5. Surprisingly, the Brady-led Patriots are running the ball 47.4 percent of the time this season, second in the NFL. Luckily for them, though, the Seahawks have allowed three 100-yard rushers in 2016 after only allowing two in the last two seasons combined.