Patriots, Saints, Falcons among O-lines to watch in Week 10

NFL Network analyst and former Pro Bowl center Shaun O'Hara selects offensive line units to watch heading into the week, breaking down what's on the line for each group, potential matchups and other significant factors. Following each week's games, O'Hara will select a Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Week.
New England Patriots
Seattle will have a tough week, traveling across the country for a prime-time game in New England after playing in the Monday night game in Week 9. In this Super Bowl XLIX rematch, the Seahawks will heavily rely on their third-ranked scoring defense. However, the Patriots will counter with what has been the No. 1 scoring offense (34 points per game) since Tom Brady's return in Week 5. Surprisingly, the Brady-led Patriots are running the ball 47.4 percent of the time this season, second in the NFL. Luckily for them, though, the Seahawks have allowed three 100-yard rushers in 2016 after only allowing two in the last two seasons combined.
Pressure will be on New England tackles Nate Solder and Marcus Cannon, as they've given up six sacks and 20 hurries combined this season. Cannon will likely face Seattle's Cliff Avril, who has 16 quarterback hits and nine sacks, including one in each of the last five games. The Patriots' offensive line will need to work to keep its quarterback clean if Brady's revenge tour is to continue Sunday.
New Orleans Saints
The Saints have found some offensive balance with the surprising injection of a run game, which couldn't come at a better time as they face a tough Broncos defense. The Saints should take a page out of the playbook of the Raiders, who ran the ball 43 times last week to slow Denver's pass rush. The Broncos gave up 218 yards in that game -- the most they've allowed since 2012. The Saints will test the Broncos' run defense with Mark Ingram and Tim Hightower. In the last two weeks, the Saints have rushed for a combined total of 371 yards.
One concern for the Saints is they could be without left tackle Terron Armstead. If that happens, the biggest question is, how will the Saints provide Andrus Peat and Zach Strief help on islands against Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware? The Saints could set an NFL record for number of screens and draws in a single game to avoid the dominant pass rush.
Washington Redskins
Coming off a bye week, the Redskins' offensive line has a tough task ahead when it hosts a tough Minnesota defense. The Vikings have the third-ranked defense and haven't allowed a 100-yard receiver this season, and despite allowing 20 or more points in the last three contests (all losses), the Vikings boast the No. 1 scoring defense. Washington will have to find balance with its run game and is going to have to rely on running back Robert Kelley with Matt Jones out with a knee injury.
The Redskins have a huge void on the O-line after tackle Trent Williamswas suspended four games. Ty Nsekhe is set to replace Williams, making his third career start, and will face Everson Griffen, who has six sacks. Minnesota's Linval Joseph has been a game wrecker and will need to be contained by Shawn Lauvao, Spencer Long and Brandon Scherff if the Redskins want to keep Kirk Cousins clean.
Atlanta Falcons
The NFC South-leading Falcons will be tested by a solid Eagles defense in the battle of the birds Sunday. Atlanta boasts the second-ranked offense and No. 1 scoring offense in the league, putting up at least 30 points in six of its nine games. The Falcons also lead the NFL in big plays with 48 plays of 20 yards or more, which highlights Matt Ryan's MVP-like season. The veteran quarterback has had five 300-yard passing games (tied for most in the NFL), but the Eagles' defense, which ranks fifth in sacks (23), has not allowed a 300-yard passer yet this season.
On the Falcons' O-line, the guards have been the weak link, as Chris Chester and Andy Levitre have given up nine sacks and 19 hurries combined. It won't get any easier for Chester as he's tasked with containing Fletcher Cox. Another matchup to keep an eye on is right tackle Ryan Schraeder vs. defensive end Brandon Graham.
Tennessee Titans
The Packers and Titans are coming off tough losses, putting even higher stakes on this game as both teams sit in third place in their respective divisions. The Titans have the third-best run offense but will have to find a way through Green Bay's top-ranked run defense. Last week, DeMarco Murray took a backseat to Melvin Gordon, but he's going to try this week to become just the second running back to gain over 100 yards on the Packers -- joining only Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott. The Packers have held seven of eight opponents to 90 rushing yards or less. Murray will have to carry the entire load as rookie Derrick Henry is sidelined with a strained calf.
Since Week 5, Marcus Mariota has a passer rating of 111.8 and completion percentage of 67.1, while Aaron Rodgers has a 95.1 passer rating and 65.6 completion percentage. However, they are tied with the most passing touchdowns since Week 5 with 13 apiece. The O-line must provide Mariota time in the pocket if he wants to continue to outpace the former league MVP statistically. Big matchups to watch this week are Brian Schwenke vs. Mike Daniels and rookie right tackle Jack Conklin vs. Nick Perry.